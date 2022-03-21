Dynamite Price Hits $0.0359 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $13,898.94 and approximately $51,961.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00291053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003924 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.02 or 0.01363168 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

