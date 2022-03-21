Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $22.85.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
