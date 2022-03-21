Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

