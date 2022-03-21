Edgeless Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $330.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

