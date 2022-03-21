eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $14.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

EFTR opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. On average, analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.