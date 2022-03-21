EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.67. EHang shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 2,053 shares.

The company has a market cap of $654.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in EHang by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

