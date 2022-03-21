Electroneum Trading 16.8% Higher This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $105.27 million and $167,507.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,915,694,502 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

