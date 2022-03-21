Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Sells $207,226.47 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.29 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

