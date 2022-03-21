Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 414,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of LLY opened at $287.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

