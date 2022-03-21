Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELOX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 205,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,505. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

