Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOXGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELOX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 205,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,505. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.