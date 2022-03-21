Eltek (ELTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -2.30. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELTK. TheStreet downgraded Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eltek in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

