Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.16. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

