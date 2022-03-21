Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$801.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,600.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Shares of EDV opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$24.03 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

