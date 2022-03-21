Energi Market Cap Tops $34.96 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $34.96 million and $354,232.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00212077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00421087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,055,166 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.