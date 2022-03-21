Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,060 at Berenberg Bank

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.60) to GBX 2,530 ($32.90) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,430.00.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Entain has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

