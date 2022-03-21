Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,248.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297.33 ($30.24).

ENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.99) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,227.49).

Shares of LON ENT traded down GBX 56.50 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,666 ($21.93). 1,912,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,271. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

