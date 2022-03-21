EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $139.00. The stock traded as high as $123.18 and last traded at $121.32, with a volume of 180534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.80.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.