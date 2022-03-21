Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.74

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 10562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQNR. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

