Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $378.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $341.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 117.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

