Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Cap Reaches $16.92 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and $1.29 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.46 or 0.07057795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.37 or 0.99927361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

