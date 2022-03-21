Etherisc DIP Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $168,708.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $10.74 million and $168,708.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

