European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in European Wax Center by 25,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

