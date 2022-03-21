Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $21.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

