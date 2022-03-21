EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.63. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

