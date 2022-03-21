EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.63. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
