Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 731,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Everi alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 495,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.