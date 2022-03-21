EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.11 Million

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) to announce $102.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.67 million to $102.56 million. EverQuote reported sales of $103.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $426.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $516,165.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,180,611 shares of company stock worth $17,623,039 and have sold 19,191 shares worth $297,236. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER remained flat at $$15.23 during midday trading on Friday. 6,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

