Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.72.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exagen by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exagen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exagen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

