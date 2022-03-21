Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Exagen stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.72.
XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About Exagen (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exagen (XGN)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.