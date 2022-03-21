FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.52. The stock had a trading volume of 292,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,387. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

