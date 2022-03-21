Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after buying an additional 235,312 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 156,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $13,191,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.38 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

