FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $222.16. 3,385,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average of $239.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.30.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.