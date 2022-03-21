Financial Analysis: Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) & Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 0.82% 8.37% 2.50% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

75.5% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Andersons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Seaboard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Andersons pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seaboard pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Andersons has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Andersons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Andersons and Seaboard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Andersons currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Andersons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Andersons is more favorable than Seaboard.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andersons and Seaboard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $12.61 billion 0.12 $103.99 million $3.07 14.65 Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.50 $570.00 million $490.36 8.10

Seaboard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Andersons. Seaboard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Andersons has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc. is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products. The Rail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

