Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,090,699 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 775,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after buying an additional 764,580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

