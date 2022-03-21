First Pacific Financial Acquires 455 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. 1,063,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

