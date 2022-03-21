First Pacific Financial Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.11. 1,176,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.