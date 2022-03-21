First Pacific Financial Purchases 569 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,345. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.75. 8,204,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
