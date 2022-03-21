First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,899 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,534. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

