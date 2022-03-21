FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGROY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FGROY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

