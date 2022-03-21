FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $60,018.00

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.