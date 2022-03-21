Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.37) to £169 ($219.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $64.05 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

