Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

