Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

