Founders Capital Management Makes New $29,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Target by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.86. 48,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.21.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.