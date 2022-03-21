Founders Capital Management Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. 112,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,865,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

