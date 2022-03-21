Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned about 0.07% of Hubbell worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

HUBB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,260. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

