Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

