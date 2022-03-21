FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $289,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

