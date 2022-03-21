FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
About FreightCar America (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
