Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €83.40 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €60.34 ($66.31) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.