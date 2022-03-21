Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.87 ($48.21).

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

FRA:FRE traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €32.66 ($35.89). 3,344,650 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($87.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.17.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

