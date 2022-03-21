Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.87 ($48.21).

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

FRA:FRE traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €32.66 ($35.89). 3,344,650 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($87.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.17.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.