Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($54.95) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.09 ($53.94).

FRA FPE remained flat at $€26.00 ($28.57) during trading hours on Monday. 240,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a one year high of €44.80 ($49.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.60 and a 200 day moving average of €30.70.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

