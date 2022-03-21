Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.