FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Increased by Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.17.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$53.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

